Google Is Rolling Out New Generative-AI Shopping Features for the Holidays

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The tech heavyweight announced a new feature letting users see how a garment would look on a wide range of models using the AI technique underlying some of the most popular and powerful AI image generators.
The search giant is debuting an experimental new search experience and will use its shopping vertical as a key testing ground.
From ChatGPT to Midjourney to Runway, the emerging technology is already showing why it could be one of the most consequential in decades for the fashion industry. Early adopters and experts unpack the opportunities and challenges of putting gen AI to use to design products, create campaigns and other content, and better connect with customers.
Marc Bain is Technology Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of technology and innovation, from start-ups to Big Tech.
Creator Studio, a platform for producing merch on demand from H&M Group, is using generative AI to try to make it so anyone can make and print professional-looking designs to order, no artistic ability required.
Beauty brands are looking to neuroscent research and technology to sniff out the factors that lure buyers.
The buzzy brand, which used the technology to help design the collection it showed at New York Fashion Week, appears to be the first to use it to create physical runway looks, or at least the first to acknowledge it.
BoF Insights and Quilt.AI co-created The BoF Brand Magic Index to examine if customers see a brand the same way a brand sees itself. The Index quantifies and ranks 50 global luxury and fashion labels using AI-driven analysis of tens of thousands of social media posts by brands and their customers.