Avon Reports $36.5 Million Loss

LONDON, United Kingdom — Avon Products Inc. on Thursday reported a loss of $36.5 million in its first quarter.

The London-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The direct seller of cosmetics posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

The company's shares closed at $4.65. A year ago, they were trading at $4.32.