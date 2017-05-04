default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Avon Reports $36.5 Million Loss

The direct seller of cosmetics said its results were broadly in line with expectations as it moves ahead with its three-year transformation plan.
Avon cosmetics | Source: Avon
By
  • Associated Press

LONDON, United Kingdom — Avon Products Inc. on Thursday reported a loss of $36.5 million in its first quarter.

The London-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The direct seller of cosmetics posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

The company's shares closed at $4.65. A year ago, they were trading at $4.32.

