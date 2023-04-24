Beauty Brands Are Rediscovering an Old-School Way to Sell Their Products

The Business of Fashion
The beauty retailer plans to launch its assortment of beauty with the Amazon-owned shoe and fashion company this summer.
Bubble, a Gen-Z obsessed beauty brand, has managed to surpass the eight-figure revenue mark and is chasing $100 million by 2026. This week it debuts a new partnership with Ulta.
Copycat products have shaken up the beauty industry as young consumers eat up inexpensive alternatives hawked on TikTok.
BoF Careers provides essential industry insights for beauty professionals this month, featuring roles from Rose Inc, Karla Otto and KCD.
Join the global livestream on May 30 and 31, 2023 to unlock essential learnings, challenge conventional thinking, inspire innovation and reimagine the future of the global beauty and wellness industry.
As more skin care experts launch their own brands, leaning on a roster of A-list clientele may not be enough to scale.