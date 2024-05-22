Beauty’s Opportunity in Women’s Sports

The Business of Fashion
Nike’s upcoming launch with WNBA star A’ja Wilson is the latest in a wave of sponsorship and endorsement deals capitalising on the growing popularity of the sport.
Viewership of women’s sports has steadily grown into a year-round affair, but most brands have been slow to capitalise on the segment’s biggest stars.
Fara Homidi, Conserving Beauty and D’You are among our nine shortlisted brands.
In 2021, the pioneering clean beauty brand sold for $1 billion. Three years later, it was bought out of foreclosure by its founder, without a clear timeline for relaunching.
The sports-themed sex shop has laid off staff and is managing unsold inventory, but founder Justin Kerzner says sexual wellness has a future in physical retail.
Once thought of as a somewhat dowdy, staid product, younger consumers are now embracing blush, wearing multiple products, formulas and shades as part of their daily look.