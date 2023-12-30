The Best of BoF 2023: Beauty’s Year of Change

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The beauty conglomerate increases its investment in U.S.-based brands as it pursues a geographically diverse portfolio.
Unilever beat out a host of bidders, including rival consumer goods conglomerates and private equity firms.
Welcome back to Haul of Fame, the beauty roundup of new products, new ideas and a luxury justification for your tween Goth phase.
The European Commision has put one of the skin care industry’s most popular ingredients under review. If the new law passes, brands will have up to 3 years to reformulate existing products and take a new approach to ever-expanding international portfolios.