Black Beauty Brands Chart Their Next Chapter of Growth

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The ‘Founders Studio’, the latest launch for Bracken-Ferguson’s BrainTrust company, promises to help improve long-term business viability and revenue growth for Black entrepreneurs by giving them free access to resources like funding and mentorship from major companies.
For people of colour, being a beauty editor at a major title often comes with the unspoken job of representing their race on mastheads that are still overwhelmingly white, without additional pay or benefits, argues Jamé Jackson.
For generations, Black entrepreneurs have struggled to gain a foothold in the multi-billion-dollar business of selling hair and cosmetics products to Black women. But some see an opportunity for change.
Rising room rates have prompted hotel owners to raise the bar on travel-sized toiletries as the industry contends with changing realities, like the move away from single-use plastics.
BoF Careers provides essential industry insights for beauty professionals this month, featuring roles from Burberry, Fashion Nova and Chalhoub Group.
At the second session of The Business of Beauty Global Forum, speakers including Sephora Americas chief executive Jean-André Rougeot and Mielle Organics founder Monique Rodriguez charted beauty’s next stage of growth.
During the third session of The Business of Beauty Global Forum, Pamela Anderson, Isayama Ffrench and Glossier chief executive Kyle Leahy unpacked how to build unique brands and drive authentic relationships with customers.