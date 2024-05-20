Why Everyone Is in Love With Blush Again

The Business of Fashion
In a three-part series, The Business of Beauty explores how Black founders Monique Rodriguez, Danessa Myricks and more built, launched and scaled their multi-million-dollar businesses. In part one, a look at how these entrepreneurs found their niche and harnessed early lessons that were critical to their growth
TikTok has birthed beauty trends with very little staying power. Despite this reality, labels are increasingly using sweet treats like glazed donuts, jelly and gummy bears to sell their products to Gen-Z shoppers.
Here’s why your new moisturisers look like Sharper Image tools.
A genius marketing campaign from E.l.f. Beauty this week emphasised how diversity, equity and inclusion efforts can be done at the highest levels — and what the barriers are to making substantial progress.
The showcase translated the company’s global insights consumer study into scent profiles, technologies and fragrances.
The Estée Lauder-owned premium fragrance house has signed a two-year deal with the actor in a bet to seize more of the men’s market.