Brexit Hinders British Beauty’s Post-Pandemic Recovery

The $13 billion British beauty sector is heating up, with new entrants setting their sights on the market, including Farfetch and Sephora.
The British beauty market is booming, but a highly fragmented retail network presents unique challenges. Here’s what brands should consider when selecting a partner.
Pat McGrath and Rihanna are among the US beauty brands that have made big splashes in the UK. But successfully crossing the Atlantic isn't easy. Retailers, brands and industry experts told BoF how to navigate the complex British beauty market.
With a growing number of retailers looking to stock cosmetics, skin care and more on their shelves, brands have to think harder about which partner fulfils their needs.
Euphemisms like “pro-aging” and “anti anti-aging” exist to obscure the fact that the beauty industry is selling the same creams and tonics meant to enhance one’s appearance. It may be time for a new approach.
The Soho boutique is probably the first sex toy shop with a shrine to Wayne Gretzky, but it’s not alone in its pursuit of using vibrators and lube to lure shoppers into stores.
Evan Mock, Harry Styles, Brad Pitt, Jared Leto and many more famous men are banking on the blurring gender binary, or simply the novelty factor, to propel their brands to the top of a crowded market.