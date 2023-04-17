Brexit Hinders British Beauty’s Post-Pandemic Recovery

The British Beauty Industry is still yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels, hindered by Brexit and the cost of living crisis, according to The Value of Beauty, a new report from the British Beauty Council produced in collaboration with Oxford Economics.

In 2022, the beauty and personal care industry contributed £24.5 billion ($30.4 billion) to British GDP, down from £28.4 billion ($35.3 billion) in 2019. Just over half of this value — £12.3 billion ($15.3 billion) — was generated directly by industry sales, the report found, while the remaining £12.2 billion contribution was generated indirectly through domestic supply chain purchases and wages.

Following Britain’s exit from the European Union in 2020, new restrictions have hindered the beauty industry’s growth, the report found. On the labour side, changes to migration laws have negatively impacted recruitment and retention within the industry, contributing to a skills shortage in the UK. On the product and manufacturing side, trade barriers have increased significantly, leading to administrative complications, including higher levels of paperwork, and increased costs for businesses and consumers alike. A rebound to 2019 levels is expected in 2025, said Millie Kendall, chief executive of the British Beauty Council.

These dynamics have disproportionately impacted small businesses, which account for the vast majority of beauty companies in the UK; 95 percent of British personal care businesses employ less than nine people.

The cost of living crisis has added another layer of complexity, as consumers are expected to pull back on discretionary spending.

To be sure, these challenges are not specific to the beauty industry; most sectors across the UK have struggled to adapt to policy shifts and structural changes following Brexit. In fact, the beauty sector has bounced back stronger than adjacent creative industries, said Kendall.

“Our resilience is very much proven,” she said, noting that beauty has fared better than other industries in the UK like fashion manufacturing, film and music.

But the changing landscape has opened up new investment opportunities for the sector, including domestic manufacturing capabilities, an area where the UK lags far behind mainland Europe.

The UK is known to be a leader in organic farming and natural ingredients globally, which Kendall believes will be a renewed focus going forward. “That’s an area where we should be investing, particularly because we’re quite well known for the naturals here,” said Kendall. “We’ve got really amazing biodiversity, organic farming, indigenous ingredients.”

The report also found the beauty industry provides a strong platform for upward social mobility, thanks to lower educational barriers to entry and high rates of business ownership within the sector. The industry already fosters a more diverse talent base compared to many UK sectors, with high levels of female and youth employment, ethnic diversity and diversity of sexual-orientation, said Kendall.

“As an industry, that’s something to be very proud of,” she said.