What I’m Looking Forward to at The Business of Beauty Global Forum 2024

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Priya Rao is Executive Editor at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She is based in New York and oversees BoF’s beauty and wellness coverage.
Honey, beef and lobster may be tomorrow’s hero ingredients.
After being a hit in niche circles and with models Paloma Elsesser and Hailey Bieber, the luxury cosmetics label is ready to tap a wider audience.
After expanding to US and UK brick-and-mortar retail, the former DTC darling will be available in 70 Mecca stores beginning July 16.
Beauty is in the midst of “merch” madness, with brands rushing to debut branded sweatshirts, stickers and more in hopes of securing viral hits like Rhode’s lipgloss phone case. But as more brands focus on merch, making products that stand out takes a sharper strategy.