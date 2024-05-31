The Business of Beauty Haul of Fame: The Rise of Anti-Vegan Beauty

The Business of Fashion
After being a hit in niche circles and with models Paloma Elsesser and Hailey Bieber, the luxury cosmetics label is ready to tap a wider audience.
After expanding to US and UK brick-and-mortar retail, the former DTC darling will be available in 70 Mecca stores beginning July 16.
Beauty is in the midst of “merch” madness, with brands rushing to debut branded sweatshirts, stickers and more in hopes of securing viral hits like Rhode’s lipgloss phone case. But as more brands focus on merch, making products that stand out takes a sharper strategy.