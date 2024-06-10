Conserving Beauty Shows Sheet Masks Don’t Have to End up in a Landfill

The Business of Fashion
Our honourees, across various categories including skincare, new materials and makeup, were selected for their innovative business strategies and savvy product assortments.
In June, BoF will honour the entrepreneurs shaping the future of the beauty industry at The Business of Beauty Global Forum 2024. Apply for your chance to join us.
Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion. She is based in Los Angeles and covers beauty and wellness.
The Westman Atelier founders sit down with Priya Rao at The Business of Beauty Global Forum to unpack their brand building strategy, beginning with a laser-focus on high-quality products.
Should you let it?
Alternative medicine specialist Deepak Chopra, traditional Chinese medicine practitioner Sandra Lanshin Chiu and co-founder of venture studio Squared Circles Alexander Gilkes were among this session’s speakers.