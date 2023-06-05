Creating Hotel Amenities for the Post-Pandemic Era

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
While 2020′s racial reckoning promised sweeping industry change, progress has been slow. Today, Black beauty brands are hoping to court their consumers in more creative ways.
BoF Careers provides essential industry insights for beauty professionals this month, featuring roles from Burberry, Fashion Nova and Chalhoub Group.
At the second session of The Business of Beauty Global Forum, speakers including Sephora Americas chief executive Jean-André Rougeot and Mielle Organics founder Monique Rodriguez charted beauty’s next stage of growth.
During the third session of The Business of Beauty Global Forum, Pamela Anderson, Isayama Ffrench and Glossier chief executive Kyle Leahy unpacked how to build unique brands and drive authentic relationships with customers.