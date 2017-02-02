Estée Lauder Tops Second-Quarter Profit Forecasts

NEW YORK, United States — Estée Lauder Companies Inc. on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $428 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.22 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The beauty products company posted revenue of $3.21 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.24 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Estée Lauder expects its per-share earnings to range from 65 cents to 70 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.29 to $3.33 per share.

Estée Lauder shares have risen 4.5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed nearly 2 percent. The stock has decreased 6.5 percent in the last 12 months.