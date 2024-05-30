Why Australia Is the Next Step in Glossier’s Global Ambitions

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Beauty is in the midst of “merch” madness, with brands rushing to debut branded sweatshirts, stickers and more in hopes of securing viral hits like Rhode’s lipgloss phone case. But as more brands focus on merch, making products that stand out takes a sharper strategy.
From Kiehl’s to Clinique, a flood of premium lines are giving in to the e-commerce platform, realising it’s too much of a growth driver to pass up.
Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.
After being a hit in niche circles and with models Paloma Elsesser and Hailey Bieber, the luxury cosmetics label is ready to tap a wider audience.
Serving as the 'heartbeat' for brands and retailers that deploy them with the right rewards, loyalty programmes incentivise repeat purchases, boost customer lifetime value and provide businesses with invaluable data for personalised marketing. But brands need to balance costs and benefits while creating a programme that supports their goals, maintains brand equity and keeps users engaged.
As customer engagement with wellness practices matures, performance-based science and activities are increasingly popular and distinguishing providers in the market. BoF meets the VP of wellbeing at Auberge Resorts Collection, to discuss emerging trends in wellness and health and discover more about Auberge luxury resort Stanly Ranch’s best-in-class performance-suite and products.