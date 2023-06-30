Hailey Bieber looks to beat beauty brand fatigue with Rhode label.

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
At The Business of Beauty Global Forum, activist and author Schuyler Bailar shared his journey to understanding beauty and self-acceptance as a biracial, transgender man.
Kering’s reported multi-billion dollar acquisition of Creed is just the latest blockbuster beauty deal – and the industry shows no signs of slowing down.
This week, TikTok couldn’t get enough of new products from Rare Beauty and Rhode, E.l.f.’s collaboration with influencer Mikayla Nogueira and the return of “baking.”
For many emerging beauty brands, the early days of getting up and running has been the relatively easy part. Now, they need to confront even greater challenges to continue their growth trajectories, according to The State of Fashion: Beauty.