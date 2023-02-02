Highsnobiety Launches Beauty Vertical

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Overtly sexual marketing has long been a selling point in beauty, but the makeup artist is pushing boundaries with a new collection of lip colours in anatomically correct tubes.
Eurazeo, which invested in Pat McGrath Labs in a deal that valued the beauty brand at $1 billion in 2018, quietly sold its stake in the beauty line in 2021, BoF has learned.
Like skin care and cosmetics line before them, upstart perfume brands see a path to take market share from the category’s incumbents.
The two companies, which occupy different ends of the market, report results this week. Plus, what else to watch for in the coming days.