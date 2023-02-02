Highsnobiety Launches Beauty Vertical

Highsnobiety, the Berlin-based sneaker blog turned fashion and lifestyle publisher, is launching a dedicated beauty vertical, called “Highsnobiety Beauty,” today.

The section, which will be led by newly-appointed beauty editor Alexandra Pauly, will aim to champion new beauty brands and creators, highlight voices in the industry and explore how young people use beauty to shape their identities. It’s the first new vertical for the brand since German e-commerce giant Zalando acquired a majority stake in the company in June 2022. (Financial terms weren’t disclosed, but Highsnobiety was reportedly valued between $180 million and $250 million.)

“As we look at how social media is changing, and the way people express themselves and dive into this concept of personal style … it feels like if we’re going to champion young people, beauty is a no-brainer,” said Willa Bennett, Highsnobiety editor-in-chief.

In addition to space on the site, and socials, Highsnobiety Beauty will get spreads in all four print issues, plus a launch party at Beauty Bar in New York City’s East Village on Feb. 6.

Bennett said Highsnobiety will approach its beauty coverage in the same way it does fashion: with a focus on personal style, as well as comparing the emerging and the established in editorials. She pointed to Highsnobiety’s December 2022 cover, where it drew parallels between 20-year-old singer Billie Eilish and 79-year-old fashion legend Yohji Yamamoto, as an example. Highsnobiety Beauty’s first cover star is model, artist and TikToker Noem Eubanks; the first issue, which will be released Feb. 2, includes stories on crying as a beauty routine and the skate community’s favourite scents.

“Beauty is about more than the products you use ... [Noem’s] relationship to beauty has evolved as he’s grown into himself which is so relatable for young people right now. We’re all glued to our phones and that’s changing our self-perception,” said Bennett.

The vertical will also eventually expand Highsnobiety’s beauty e-commerce offering. The company currently carries a few products from brands including Byredo and Society of Scent.

Beauty is Highsnobiety’s second new vertical in less than a year: in May, the publisher launched a sports vertical, which extended beyond content and collaborations to include a pop-up store in Los Angeles.