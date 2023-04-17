How Beauty Brands Can Pick the Right Retail Partner

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
From fragrance to skin care to hair care, independent brands are making their mark on the beauty industry, but competition is stiff and scaling these businesses is more complex than ever.
A slew of new entrants, from indies to LVMH-owned giants, are jumping from makeup into skin and “hybrid” concepts. But the road to skin care equity is harder than it looks.
It’s hard to break into beauty, on or offline, even if you’re owned by Amazon. As retailers from Trader Joe’s to Moda try to establish dominance in a category with endless points of distribution, it takes more than just populating your site or shelves with bottles and tubes of skin care to get shoppers to see you as a viable seller of beauty. It takes authority, and usually, exclusive focus (Sephora and Ulta Beauty aren’t trying to sell fashion, after all).
Euphemisms like “pro-aging” and “anti anti-aging” exist to obscure the fact that the beauty industry is selling the same creams and tonics meant to enhance one’s appearance. It may be time for a new approach.
Evan Mock, Harry Styles, Brad Pitt, Jared Leto and many more famous men are banking on the blurring gender binary, or simply the novelty factor, to propel their brands to the top of a crowded market.
The Soho boutique is probably the first sex toy shop with a shrine to Wayne Gretzky, but it’s not alone in its pursuit of using vibrators and lube to lure shoppers into stores.
Aesop pulled off the difficult trick of portraying itself as a luxury brand for everyone, and that turns out to be worth quite a lot.