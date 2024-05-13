How Gen X Became Beauty’s Next Big Consumer

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Often left out of the picture in a youth-obsessed industry, selling to Gen-X and Baby Boomer shoppers is more important than ever as their economic power grows.
Euphemisms like “pro-aging” and “anti anti-aging” exist to obscure the fact that the beauty industry is selling the same creams and tonics meant to enhance one’s appearance. It may be time for a new approach.
Despite being known for their body positivity, young people are buying into anti-ageing products and procedures more than ever and earlier than ever. How will they grow old?
Guerlain really wants to win this game.
The battle for exclusive international beauty launches is intensifying as Nykaa, Tira and more set their eyes on expansion.
As in-person retail continues to recover, store owners and marketers are working hard to press the main advantage analogue shopping has over digital: its appeal to all the senses.
What had once been a nimble, innovative company, Neutrogena became slow-moving and cautious. It retreated precisely when rivals went all in – and missed out on a big chunk of the market.