How to Make Beauty Merch That Matters

Once thought of as a somewhat dowdy, staid product, younger consumers are now embracing blush, wearing multiple products, formulas and shades as part of their daily look.
Brands say they’re barreling ahead with marketing and commerce on the app, even as the clock starts ticking for owner ByteDance to sell it or shut it down.
The colour cosmetics line is one of the most successful to come out of the celebrity beauty boom. An exit would likely touch off a bidding war, The Business of Beauty has learned.
Joan Kennedy is Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers beauty and marketing.
Serving as the 'heartbeat' for brands and retailers that deploy them with the right rewards, loyalty programmes incentivise repeat purchases, boost customer lifetime value and provide businesses with invaluable data for personalised marketing. But brands need to balance costs and benefits while creating a programme that supports their goals, maintains brand equity and keeps users engaged.
As customer engagement with wellness practices matures, performance-based science and activities are increasingly popular and distinguishing providers in the market. BoF meets the VP of wellbeing at Auberge Resorts Collection, to discuss emerging trends in wellness and health and discover more about Auberge luxury resort Stanly Ranch’s best-in-class performance-suite and products.
From Kiehl’s to Clinique, a flood of premium lines are giving in to the e-commerce platform, realising it’s too much of a growth driver to pass up.
Will they fare better than sustainable fashion labels?