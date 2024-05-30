Indie Beauty Brand Fara Homidi Launches in Sephora

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Yola Mzizi is the Editorial Apprentice at The Business of Fashion (BoF). She is based in New York and provides operational support to the New York team and writes features for BoF and The Business of Beauty.
After expanding to US and UK brick-and-mortar retail, the former DTC darling will be available in 70 Mecca stores beginning July 16.
Beauty is in the midst of “merch” madness, with brands rushing to debut branded sweatshirts, stickers and more in hopes of securing viral hits like Rhode’s lipgloss phone case. But as more brands focus on merch, making products that stand out takes a sharper strategy.
Serving as the 'heartbeat' for brands and retailers that deploy them with the right rewards, loyalty programmes incentivise repeat purchases, boost customer lifetime value and provide businesses with invaluable data for personalised marketing. But brands need to balance costs and benefits while creating a programme that supports their goals, maintains brand equity and keeps users engaged.
As customer engagement with wellness practices matures, performance-based science and activities are increasingly popular and distinguishing providers in the market. BoF meets the VP of wellbeing at Auberge Resorts Collection, to discuss emerging trends in wellness and health and discover more about Auberge luxury resort Stanly Ranch’s best-in-class performance-suite and products.