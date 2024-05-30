Indie Beauty Brand Fara Homidi Launches in Sephora

Fara Homidi, the cult “cool girl” cosmetics label endorsed by models Paloma Elsesser, Adwoa Aboah and Hailey Bieber, is going wide thanks to a tie-up with Sephora.

Starting June 1, consumers will be able to shop the brand’s lip and complexion compacts on the retailer’s e-commerce channel with a brick-and-mortar entrance slated for next year, the company announced Wednesday.

Sephora will be the brand’s largest retailer in terms of distribution after having also inked partnerships with Goop, Violet Grey, Dover Street Parfums Market and Moda Operandi since the business’ launch in March 2023.

The label’s founder, makeup artist Fara Homidi, describes the brand as “slow beauty” — her team plans to establish a cadence of one or two launches a year. She added that the label is uniquely positioned to enter Sephora at this time, following her participation in the retailer’s Accelerate programme in 2022.

”We wanted to start small with retailers that live in a fashion adjacent world,” said Homidi. “Launching in Sephora means we’re more established, we’ve proven ourselves, the brand has legs and we can bring it out into the world in a bigger way.”

Homidi said the brand’s light blue and red refillable packaging and a focus on “simple and utilitarian beauty routines” that are centred on complexion products will help it stand out among Sephora’s crowded marketplace. The label’s products are priced between $36 and $298. The company is projected to grow its sales at a rate of 400 percent in this year and expects to reach $15 million in sales in 2025.

Despite launching in the prestige retailer, Homidi still wants to make the brand’s consumers feel part of the inner circle. Last year, the label launched a loyalty programme, FH Friends, in which returning shoppers are automatically enrolled and are eligible for discounts, offered sneak previews and can attend the brand’s launch parties alongside its muses, including Elsesser.

The self-funded beauty brand has plans to expand internationally to markets in the Middle East as well as the UK and Australia in the next few years and is open to raising capital or a possible acquisition in the near future.

”As a brand, we’re focused on making beauty feel more personalised,” said Homidi. “I’m not putting out products that are frivolous or trendy but products that are meant to last the test of time.”