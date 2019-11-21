default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Interparfums Cautious on 2020 Growth Due to Economic Uncertainty

Th French perfume maker forecast 2020 revenue at a lower-than-expected €500 million.
A 2019 Coach fragrance campaign | Source: Courtesy
By
  • Reuters

PARIS, France — French perfume maker Interparfums on Thursday forecast 2020 revenue at a lower-than-expected €500 million ($553.75 million), blaming geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

That was below the €545.6 million expected on average by analysts in a company-compiled consensus.

"We plan to continue to invest significantly in marketing and advertising, without impacting our operating margin which in 2020 is expected to reach between 14% and 14.5%," Chief Financial Officer Philippe Santi said in a statement.

Its 2019 operating margin may exceed its initial guidance of 14%, he said.

The group, which develops perfume as well as cosmetic lines, confirmed it expected its sales for this year to reach its target, driven by strong performances in its fragrances Montblanc, Jimmy Choo and Coach.

Interparfums said that 2019 saw a number of significant launches, most notably the Montblanc Explorer line, which is expected to reach sales of more than 40 million euros this year.

Nonetheless, the group's chairman and CEO said geopolitical and economic uncertainties prompts the company to remain cautious regarding forecasts for 2020.

By Charles Regnier; Editors: Kim Coghill and Jason Neely.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

Farfetch to Sell Violet Grey

The luxury marketplace acquired the cult beauty retailer less than two years ago, but is now exiting the category.

How Indie Beauty Brands Can Still Thrive

While emerging lines of the early 2010s were able to disrupt the landscape thanks to lower barriers of entry, new-to-market labels face a tougher road ahead as they struggle to carve out their niche and raise capital in a tough economy.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023