The Gen-Z Whisperer: How Julie Schott Made Acne a Laughing Matter

Gen-Z’s bright aesthetic may be rising in popularity, but the generation’s individualistic nature may keep it from becoming a full-blown phenomenon.
To build a business that lasts, brands must appeal to more than their original core demographic. Behemoths like Nike and Apple have done so — but makeup, skin care and hair lines have had less luck.
Honey, beef and lobster may be tomorrow’s hero ingredients.
After being a hit in niche circles and with models Paloma Elsesser and Hailey Bieber, the luxury cosmetics label is ready to tap a wider audience.
After expanding to US and UK brick-and-mortar retail, the former DTC darling will be available in 70 Mecca stores beginning July 16.