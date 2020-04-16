default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

L'Oreal Sales Fall in First Quarter, E-Commerce Surges

The cosmetics maker said demand in China had begun to pick up again as coronavirus restrictions there are eased.
L'Oréal cosmetics | Source: L'Oréal
By
  • Reuters

PARIS, France — Maybelline make-up manufacturer L'Oreal on Thursday posted a 5% fall in comparable first-quarter revenue, after lockdowns in China and elsewhere to fight the coronavirus pandemic hit demand and sparked store closures.

The French firm — the world's biggest cosmetics company, which is also home to brands like Lancome — said sales in the January to March period stood at €7.2 billion (about $7.8 billion), down 4.3 percent on a reported basis from a quarter earlier.

That marked a 4.8 percent drop like-for-like, which strips out the effects of acquisitions and currency swings, and broadly in line with L'Oreal's latest guidance.

The company said online sales had surged in the first quarter, while demand in China had begun to pick up again as coronavirus restrictions there are eased.

By Sarah White; Editor: Richard Lough

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

Farfetch to Sell Violet Grey

The luxury marketplace acquired the cult beauty retailer less than two years ago, but is now exiting the category.

How Indie Beauty Brands Can Still Thrive

While emerging lines of the early 2010s were able to disrupt the landscape thanks to lower barriers of entry, new-to-market labels face a tougher road ahead as they struggle to carve out their niche and raise capital in a tough economy.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023