default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Former Ulta Employee Tweet Leads to 18-State Lawsuit

The case grew out of a viral tweet claiming that returned merchandise was repackaged or resealed and put it back on the shelf for sale.
Ulta store | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Bloomberg

BOLINGBROOK, United States — For cosmetics maker Ulta Beauty, a former employee's allegations that it was common practice to resell used makeup "made to look new" aren't going away any time soon.

A judge ruled Tuesday that a class-action lawsuit seeking unspecified damages on behalf of consumers in 18 states can proceed. The case grew out of a January 2018 tweet gone viral claiming that whenever merchandise was returned, workers were encouraged to repackage or reseal the item and put it back on the shelf for sale.

The Chicago federal judge rejected the company’s argument that the customers suing failed to describe the alleged fraud in enough detail. “The deception in this case stems from Ulta’s behind-the-scenes inventory management, rather than from what happened at the cash register,” US District Judge Jorge Alonso wrote.

Ulta said it was pleased with the ruling, which it said “substantially narrowed the plaintiffs’ claims.”

“We remain confident in the company’s position on the remaining claims, which we continue to believe are without merit,” an Ulta representative said in an email.

By Janan Hanna and Peter Blumberg; editors: Elizabeth Wollman and Peter Jeffrey.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

On TikTok Shop, Any Beauty Product Can Be a Viral Star

The platform’s freewheeling approach to e-commerce has opened the floodgates for established labels, grey-market sellers and influencers to entice beauty shoppers to buy. But with little oversight over fake product listings, brands must negotiate how much control they want to give over to the app.

Farfetch to Sell Violet Grey

The luxury marketplace acquired the cult beauty retailer less than two years ago, but is now exiting the category.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023