default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

PZ Cussons Sees Lower Profit as Africa Challenges Mount

The owner of Imperial Leather, Original Source and St Tropez has been struggling to turn around its African business, which contributes over a third of its revenue.
Original Source products | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom — Cosmetics and soap maker PZ Cussons warned of a big fall in full-year profit on Tuesday, hit by sluggish demand and port disruptions in its important Nigerian market.

The maker of Imperial Leather soap and Carex handwash said adjusted pretax profit for the year ending May was now expected to be around £70 million ($92 million), down from £80.1 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of £80.37 million, according to a Refinitiv Eikon consensus based on three brokerages.

The company's shares dropped 8.4 percent to 191.9 pence in early trade.

PZ Cussons also said adjusted first-half pretax profit fell 1.5 percent to £32.8 million.

The company has been struggling to turn around its African business, which contributes over a third of its revenue, with margins being squeezed amid dwindling demand.

In Nigeria, its most important market in Africa, the company said disposable incomes had remained weak ahead of a general election scheduled for February.

PZ Cussons had already warned in December of a lower first-half profit contribution from Nigeria as it faced disruptions in getting goods into the West African nation.

It said on Tuesday profit from Africa plummeted 70.7 percent to £1.2 million in the half-year, and added it would take a £5.5 million hit in full-year adjusted profit due to ongoing port disruption.

Overall half year revenue fell 10.4 percent to £335.1 million.

By Sangameswaran S; editors: Gopakumar Warrier and Mark Potter.

WF6AKN4F5RCK7OJGVWGZOCNOSQ

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

Farfetch to Sell Violet Grey

The luxury marketplace acquired the cult beauty retailer less than two years ago, but is now exiting the category.

How Indie Beauty Brands Can Still Thrive

While emerging lines of the early 2010s were able to disrupt the landscape thanks to lower barriers of entry, new-to-market labels face a tougher road ahead as they struggle to carve out their niche and raise capital in a tough economy.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023