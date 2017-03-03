default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Revlon Reports Fourth Quarter Loss

The company reported a loss of $36.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
  • Associated Press

NEW YORK, United States —  Revlon Inc. on Friday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $36.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The beauty products maker posted revenue of $800.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $21.9 million, or 42 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.33 billion.

Revlon shares have risen 17 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped slightly more than 4 percent in the last 12 months.

