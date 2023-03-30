Sephora to Sell Its Beauty Brands with Zappos.com

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Christina Aguilera is the co-founder and chief brand advisor of Playground, a line that specialises in sexual wellness – a space that’s emerging as the next frontier for celebrity branding.
Cosmoprof Worldwide returned this March, attracting 2,980+ exhibiting companies from 64 countries. Now, BoF shares its insight on the key trends of the event.
TikTok-favourite beauty brand, E.l.f. is partnering with teen retailer American Eagle to create a line of clothing-inspired cosmetics.
The art of making perfume has changed thanks to a number of new technologies from lab-grown ingredients to artificial intelligence.