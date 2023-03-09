Sephora’s London Debut, Explained

The Business of Fashion
The $13 billion British beauty sector is heating up, with new entrants setting their sights on the market, including Farfetch and Sephora.
Pat McGrath and Rihanna are among the US beauty brands that have made big splashes in the UK. But successfully crossing the Atlantic isn't easy. Retailers, brands and industry experts told BoF how to navigate the complex British beauty market.
British consumers already shop for beauty products at Boots. But can the retailer become known as a destination for makeup inspiration and skincare discovery?
Amidst a battle over the meaning of “natural” and “clean” beauty, the Estée Lauder-backed skincare brand is betting on lab-grown ingredients to propel its growth.
Hirons is arguably the most important figure in British beauty, but she’ll test the limit of her authority as she transitions from skin care expert to brand founder with her new line Skin Rocks.
Beauty’s biggest player is leaning into artificial intelligence and placing a deeper focus on how its goods are made.
