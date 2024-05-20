Contact Sports Shutters After One Year in Business

The Business of Fashion
The Soho boutique is probably the first sex toy shop with a shrine to Wayne Gretzky, but it’s not alone in its pursuit of using vibrators and lube to lure shoppers into stores.
While legacy players such as Trojan and Durex have dominated the male sexual wellness category for decades, new age brands are banking on expanding notions of masculinity, product innovation and approachable storytelling to capture the male-identifying consumer.
The State of Fashion: Beauty finds that brands have a growing opportunity to tap into emerging wellness subcategories — from sleep to sexual intimacy to ingestible beauty — by upgrading existing products or expanding portfolios, provided they do so with credibility and authenticity.
Yola Mzizi is the Editorial Apprentice at The Business of Fashion (BoF). She is based in New York and provides operational support to the New York team and writes features for BoF and The Business of Beauty.
Once thought of as a somewhat dowdy, staid product, younger consumers are now embracing blush, wearing multiple products, formulas and shades as part of their daily look.
Here’s why your new moisturisers look like Sharper Image tools.
A genius marketing campaign from E.l.f. Beauty this week emphasised how diversity, equity and inclusion efforts can be done at the highest levels — and what the barriers are to making substantial progress.
The showcase translated the company’s global insights consumer study into scent profiles, technologies and fragrances.