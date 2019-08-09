default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Shiseido Shares Soar as Tokyo Stocks Rise

The Japanese beauty giant's shares rose 8.8 percent after reporting steady demand in the Chinese market .
Shiseido campaign | Source: Shiseido
By
  • Reuters

TOKYO, Japan — Japan's Nikkei index rose on Friday, pulling away from seven-month lows as investors took heart from a bounce on Wall Street although fresh concerns about global trade hung over sentiment.

Stock gains were limited by renewed worries about the US-China trade dispute after a report that the White House is delaying a decision on whether to allow US companies to do business with China's Huawei Technologies.

The Nikkei share average was up 0.64 percent at 20,724.64 as of 0147 GMT. The index slid to 21,110.76 on Tuesday, its lowest since January 10, as an intensification of the US-China trade war knocked sentiment. It was headed for a weekly loss of 1.7 percent. Natural gas and oil developer Inpex Corp advanced 2.7 percent after its operating profit soared 40.7 percent in the April-June quarter.

Cosmetics company Shiseido Co. climbed 8.8 percent after reporting an increase in sales for the Jan-June period thanks in part to steady demand in the Chinese market.

Shinsei Bank slid more than 10 percent after private equity investor JC Flowers & Co said it will sell $700 million of the lender's shares.

Fuji Film Holdings Corp sank 5.3 percent as its net profit slid 48.2 percent in the April-June quarter amid a decline in the sales of its camera department. The broader Topix added 0.49 percent to 1,505.94.

By Shinichi Saoshiro; editor: Sam Holmes.
