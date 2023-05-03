Sol de Janeiro Bets On Barbie

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The stars of the HBO high school drama are racking up brand partnerships, magazine covers and industry influence.
Beauty will always be on the sidelines at fashion’s “Super Bowl,” but this year all of the beautiful people just looked beautiful.
Retail accelerators have offered new founders help breaking into tough to crack retail environments. But finding long term success often takes more than a single bootcamp.
Fashion labels like Marc Jacobs have capitalised on the Y2K trend with rebooted brands and products. But beauty brands of the era, like Laura Mercier and Philosophy need more than nostalgia to capture Gen-Z’s attention.
Brands like Maybelline and Budweiser face fallout when appealing to Gen-Z’s diverse, gender fluid values. But as younger shoppers get older, big corporations have to get comfortable with catering to fragmented audiences – unless they just tap Alix Earle.