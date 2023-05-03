Sol de Janeiro Bets On Barbie

Sol de Janeiro is banking on the Barbie effect.

On Wednesday, the brand announced its partnership with “Euphoria” actress Barbie Ferreira for its latest fragrance campaign called “Where Will They Take You,” in which Ferreira roams the streets of New York and is transported to Brazilian beaches with a spritz of the brand’s body mist.

Ferreira, who grew up in Queens after her family immigrated from Brazil, said the connection to Sol de Janeiro was seamless. She was introduced to the line four years ago through friends and quickly became a regular consumer of its hero product, the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream.

“I grew up in a household full of Brazilian women,” said Ferreira. “They have definitely inspired me when it comes to fashion and beauty, and they’ve taught me to express myself in the way that I want to.”

Chief executive officer and co-founder Heela Yang said Ferreria embodies “the spirit of Brazil.”

“She is warm, she is vibrant and she reinforces our inclusive mission,” Yang added.

Sol de Janeiro’s partnership with Ferreira is only the second time the brand has partnered with a celebrity since its launch in 2016. In 2021, worked with Brazilian singer Anitta. Ferreira will be used to attract Gen-Z fragrance-loving consumers, having become a sought-after beauty face. Last year, Kering-owned YSL Beauty tapped her as an ambassador to appeal to younger consumers. In 2020, she partnered with Estée Lauder Companies-owned Becca Cosmetics, which shut down the following year.

The line has emerged as a TikTok darling with users fawning over its perfume products, namely its first scent, the Cheirosa ‘62 body mist, in videos that have exceeded 130 million views.

The greater emphasis on fragrance has proven to be the right move for the brand, which has seen a 33 percent sales lift in the perfume category since its Rio Radiance scent launched in March, according to the company. The beauty line sells eight fragrances; three new scents will launch this summer. Sol de Janeiro plans to expand into other perfume formats, including balms and oils, said Yang. In 2021, the brand was acquired by the L’Occitane Group; at the time of the transaction, the company was valued at $450 million.

Ferreira hopes to take on a larger role in future beauty partnerships through creative direction and collaborations.

“I’m open to one day having a fragrance that is inspired by me and my nostalgic feelings of my family in Brazil,” said Ferreira. “The world is my oyster right now. And as long as I’m having fun with my looks, the journey could take me anywhere.”