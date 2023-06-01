The Business of Beauty Global Forum: How Do We Create Connection?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
At the second session of The Business of Beauty Global Forum, speakers including Sephora Americas chief executive Jean-André Rougeot and Mielle Organics founder Monique Rodriguez charted beauty’s next stage of growth.
Please join us on Tuesday, June 6 at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT for a special BoF Masterclass as BoF’s Executive Editor of The Business of Beauty Priya Rao and McKinsey & Company’s Senior Partner Kristi Weaver explore findings from the report, share their insight and answer your questions about how beauty players from around the world can arm themselves for success in the years ahead.
Speakers including John Legend and TooD Beauty founder Sharareh Siadat laid out their vision for a more inclusive beauty industry during the first session of The Business of Beauty Global Forum.
Beauty megadeals may be few and far between over the near term, but M&A will still be critical for buyers and sellers seeking growth, innovation and competitive product portfolios, reports The State of Fashion: Beauty.