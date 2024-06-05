The Business of Beauty Global Forum: Inside the Industry

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Yola Mzizi is the Editorial Apprentice at The Business of Fashion (BoF). She is based in New York and provides operational support to the New York team and writes features for BoF and The Business of Beauty.
During the first day of The Business of Beauty Global Forum, content creators Dylan Mulvaney, Katie Fang and Steph Hui; Shiseido executive Angelica Munson, Sisley global vice president Christine d’Ornano and more unpack how beauty is shaping culture.
Enticing young consumers is a puzzle for beauty marketers, but the 35-year-old founder of Starface and other brands speaks their language.
Join the livestream on June 3 and 4, 2024 to challenge the boundaries of the global beauty and wellness industry.
Honey, beef and lobster may be tomorrow’s hero ingredients.