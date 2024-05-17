The Business of Beauty Haul of Fame: Your Body Lotion Is a Wonderland

The Business of Fashion
A genius marketing campaign from E.l.f. Beauty this week emphasised how diversity, equity and inclusion efforts can be done at the highest levels — and what the barriers are to making substantial progress.
The showcase translated the company’s global insights consumer study into scent profiles, technologies and fragrances.
The Estée Lauder-owned premium fragrance house has signed a two-year deal with the actor in a bet to seize more of the men’s market.
From medspas to telemedicine, weight loss drugs are becoming adopted for mainstream cosmetic use.