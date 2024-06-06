Fara Homidi, D’you and Conserving Beauty Win The Business of Beauty Global Awards

Eco-friendly label Conserving Beauty, skincare brand D’you and cosmetics seller Fara Homidi are the winners of the inaugural The Business of Beauty Global Awards.

The winners, who were announced during the farewell celebration at The Business of Beauty Global Forum in Napa Valley on June 4, were carefully selected by our all-star jury. Jury members include Shana Randhava, The Estée Lauder Companies’ New Incubation Ventures senior vice president, Priya Venkatesh, global chief merchandising officer at Sephora, Heela Yang, co-founder and CEO of Sol de Janeiro and Robin Tsai, general partner at VMG Partners, alongside Imran Amed, BoF’s founder, CEO and editor-in-chief, and Priya Rao, executive editor of The Business of Beauty.

Our jury praised the founders’ innovation, shrewd business acumen, nimble trend creation and product quality.

Conserving Beauty, founded by Natassia Nicolao Grace, received the Social Impact award for its innovative dissolvable formulas — no longer do sheet masks, pimple patches and makeup wipes need to be trashed or flushed, as Consvering Beauty has pioneered technology which allows them to dissolve completely in water.

The recipient of the Business Innovation Award is D’you, founded by Shamika Haldipurkar. The company was honoured for its diligent, boots-on-the-ground approach to launching a skincare brand. Careful social listening and market research in its domestic market, India, has helped the brand create products both specifically targeted for its local audience and having great global appeal.

Meanwhile, the award for Creative Execution went to Fara Homidi Beauty. With a distinctive, evocative and luxurious brand identity, Fara Homidi’s cosmetics products are carefully designed with elegance and sophistication. Our judges were impressed by Homidi’s coherent brand universe, that both signalled tacility, playfulness and luxury.

For any hopeful entrants for next year’s edition, more information will follow in early 2025.