The Start-Ups Turning Ozempic Into the Next Botox

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Wegovy and Ozempic have ignited something of a gold rush in the pharma industry, with organised crime rings and unscrupulous lone entrepreneurs looking to capitalise on the demand with concoctions that range from useless to potentially deadly.
After three years of declining sales, WeightWatchers is struggling to stay relevant and has enlisted the help of social media influencers to push their new weight-loss drugs business.
Famed for speedy weight loss, the effects of the prescription-only drug are now shifting beauty standards.
Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion. She is based in Los Angeles and covers beauty and wellness.
Mature consumers have long been ignored by the beauty industry. Now a small but growing number of emerging brands are responding to the needs of those over the age of 45 in a bid to cash in on their $15 trillion spending power.
Guerlain really wants to win this game.
The battle for exclusive international beauty launches is intensifying as Nykaa, Tira and more set their eyes on expansion.
As in-person retail continues to recover, store owners and marketers are working hard to press the main advantage analogue shopping has over digital: its appeal to all the senses.