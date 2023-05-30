The Changing Shape of Beauty M&A

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
For ‘The State of Fashion: Beauty’ founder Ben Gorham breaks down Byredo’s journey to its recent acquisition by luxury group Puig and how indie labels can flourish in a crowded market.
The British beauty retailer is doubling down on its growth focus with more stores, brand exclusives and Gen-Z shoppers .
BoF’s Imran Amed sits down with Priya Rao, executive editor of The Business of Beauty, to go inside the findings of our new report ‘The State of Fashion: Beauty.’
Join us next week for The Business of Beauty Global Forum 2023 livestream on Tuesday May 30 and Wednesday May 31, available to BoF Professional All-Access and BoF Professional Beauty & Wellness members.
Streaming Live from Napa Valley, California on May 30-31