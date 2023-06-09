Ulta Beauty’s Merchandising Chief Looks Inside a Big Bet on Wellness

The Business of Fashion
Beauty megadeals may be few and far between over the near term, but M&A will still be critical for buyers and sellers seeking growth, innovation and competitive product portfolios, reports The State of Fashion: Beauty.
The segment is meant to be beauty’s next holy grail, but nailing the experience hasn’t been easy.
The Kardashian-Jenner clan continues to dominate on TikTok, as well as Makeup By Mario’s new blush.
At The Business of Beauty Global Forum, Bolt CEO Maju Kuruvilla shared his insights on how to leverage technology to personalise the shopper experience, at scale.
The State of Fashion: Beauty finds that brands have a growing opportunity to tap into emerging wellness subcategories — from sleep to sexual intimacy to ingestible beauty — by upgrading existing products or expanding portfolios, provided they do so with credibility and authenticity.