Why Beauty Brands Want a Bigger Piece of the $1.5 Trillion Wellness Pie

Beauty megadeals may be few and far between over the near term, but M&A will still be critical for buyers and sellers seeking growth, innovation and competitive product portfolios, reports The State of Fashion: Beauty.
While 2020′s racial reckoning promised sweeping industry change, progress has been slow. Today, Black beauty brands are hoping to court their consumers in more creative ways.
Rising room rates have prompted hotel owners to raise the bar on travel-sized toiletries as the industry contends with changing realities, like the move away from single-use plastics.
BoF Careers provides essential industry insights for beauty professionals this month, featuring roles from Burberry, Fashion Nova and Chalhoub Group.
At the second session of The Business of Beauty Global Forum, speakers including Sephora Americas chief executive Jean-André Rougeot and Mielle Organics founder Monique Rodriguez charted beauty’s next stage of growth.