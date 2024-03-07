TikTok Is Treating Ozempic Side Effects as Untrained Doctors Dole Out Prescriptions

The Business of Fashion
After three years of declining sales, WeightWatchers is struggling to stay relevant and has enlisted the help of social media influencers to push their new weight-loss drugs business.
Famed for speedy weight loss, the effects of the prescription-only drug are now shifting beauty standards.
Eli Lilly & Co. cautioned against using its popular diabetes and obesity drugs for “cosmetic weight loss” as off-label use of the medications has skyrocketed and shortages ensued.
Can Zoey Deutch pull off a Mia Farrow?
Last week, millions of little monsters and their allies were made aware of an Australian sun protection pharmaceutical brand called Clinuvel, after Lady Gaga revealed its existence with a house party.
It’s Imogen Campbell’s first time having tooth gems, although she booked the appointment twice. She got cold feet ahead of the first one, worried what her employers might think. “I was a bit hesitant, because I work in financial services,” says the 25-year-old.
After a lacklustre 2023, recovery may be on the horizon for established and independent lines alike.