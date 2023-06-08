TikTok’s Latest Obsessions: The Kardashian-Jenners and Friends Take Over

Trends cycle through TikTok with just a swipe. Here are the latest beauty-related videos users can’t stop talking about.

Got2b Kim and North

Everyone on TikTok knows about nine-year-old North West’s TikTok account featuring cameos of her mother Kim Kardashian (the pair has captured users’ attention with their dance videos and vlogs). Now, they’ve turned their attention to hair tutorials. In a recent video, Kardashian uses Göt2b Glue, Inala Reset Rinse and more to slick back her daughter’s hair into a tight ponytail. West dances along to a remix of Maria Maria by Santana.

Makeup By Mario’s Newest Hit

After releasing his Surreal Skin foundation last year, TikTok was hooked on Mario Dedivanovic’s beauty line Makeup by Mario. Now, the brand has another hit on its hands with its new Soft Pop Plumping blush. TikTokers are gushing over the colour payoff and feel of the product.

She’s Just Like Us

Though past attempts on TikTok have fallen short, Kylie Jenner takes viewers through a tour of her Bottega Veneta bag to promote the new Kylie Cosmetics tinted lip balm, out June 14. Her everyday essentials stay on brand, including a Kylie Skin hand sanitizer, Kylie Cosmetics Glow Balm and an old Coachella wristband. The 25-year-old makeup mogul has 52.6 million followers on the platform.