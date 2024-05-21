Beautycounter’s Biggest Obstacle to a Relaunch: Its Own Salespeople

The Business of Fashion
In an increasingly crowded space, makeup brands that prioritise natural ingredients are finding new ways to get their message across.
Beauty retailers have the power to set new trends. Why are they all still so fixated on the last one?
‘Clean’ products have been a driving force in beauty for years. But with no universal standards, the confusion surrounding that label is threatening both its use as a measure of product safety and in marketing.
The sports-themed sex shop has laid off staff and is managing unsold inventory, but founder Justin Kerzner says sexual wellness has a future in physical retail.
Once thought of as a somewhat dowdy, staid product, younger consumers are now embracing blush, wearing multiple products, formulas and shades as part of their daily look.
A genius marketing campaign from E.l.f. Beauty this week emphasised how diversity, equity and inclusion efforts can be done at the highest levels — and what the barriers are to making substantial progress.
Here’s why your new moisturisers look like Sharper Image tools.