The Business of Beauty Haul of Fame: A Vibe Check for Sustainable Brands

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
From Kiehl’s to Clinique, a flood of premium lines are giving in to the e-commerce platform, realising it’s too much of a growth driver to pass up.
Global Livestream – Monday, June 3 and Tuesday, June 4, 2024
In its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, the beauty company reported that sales increased 77 percent to over $1.02 billion for the 12 months ending on Mar. 31, 2024.
With the Paris Olympics on the horizon and viewership for women’s sports growing, the time is ripe for beauty brands to tap the power of female athletes.