Why a Downturn Could Give Beauty Services a Boost

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
After years of steady growth, medical spas such as Ject, Ever/Body and Alchemy 43, which claim to democratise cosmetic treatments like Botox, are seeing an explosion of interest.
The category is often thought to be ‘recession proof,’ but brands are making adjustments to prepare for a potential recession.
The Gen-Z favourite brand debuted its first-ever TV commercial featuring Jennifer Coolidge hot off While Lotus buzz, in a prime-time Super Bowl spot — signalling the size of its ambitions.
L’Oréal is reinforcing its high-end focus under CEO Nicolas Hieronimus.
With its new beauty division, Kering clearly wants to exert more control over its fashion houses’ beauty businesses. That could spell trouble for the companies that currently hold lucrative fragrance and cosmetics licenses.
The Business of Fashion is pleased to announce The Business of Beauty Global Forum, a new invitation only gathering bringing together a dynamic group of executives, entrepreneurs, and creatives from the global beauty and wellness industry, taking place between May 30 and June 1, 2023 at Stanly Ranch, a new five-star resort located in Napa Valley, California, USA.