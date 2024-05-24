Why Prestige Beauty Can No Longer Ignore Amazon

The Business of Fashion
Amazon is set to become the biggest beauty retailer in the US, but its complexity and inflexibility is a turn-off for many brands with premium positioning. If they don’t bite the bullet, the losses will add up.
Priya Rao is Executive Editor at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She is based in New York and oversees BoF’s beauty and wellness coverage.
Will they fare better than sustainable fashion labels?
Global Livestream – Monday, June 3 and Tuesday, June 4, 2024
In its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, the beauty company reported that sales increased 77 percent to over $1.02 billion for the 12 months ending on Mar. 31, 2024.
With the Paris Olympics on the horizon and viewership for women’s sports growing, the time is ripe for beauty brands to tap the power of female athletes.