Why Shopping for Beauty Is So Different in the UK

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
The beauty retailer plans to launch its assortment of beauty with the Amazon-owned shoe and fashion company this summer.
Christina Aguilera is the co-founder and chief brand advisor of Playground, a line that specialises in sexual wellness – a space that’s emerging as the next frontier for celebrity branding.
Cosmoprof Worldwide returned this March, attracting 2,980+ exhibiting companies from 64 countries. Now, BoF shares its insight on the key trends of the event.
TikTok-favourite beauty brand, E.l.f. is partnering with teen retailer American Eagle to create a line of clothing-inspired cosmetics.