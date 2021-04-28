Why Valentino Is Finally Launching Makeup

The Business of Fashion
The growing popularity of science-backed beauty and wellness offerings has experts calling for regulation to distinguish genuinely innovative products from those selling false claims.
In search of greater ownership – both of image and revenues – more fashion houses are wresting back control of their beauty licences. But running a beauty business can stretch otherwise well-resourced, powerful companies beyond their capabilities.
The fragmented nature of the market for hair care products directed at Black women theoretically gives entrepreneurs an opening.
A familiar cast of celebrities became beauty spokespeople this week, but how many brands are too many for a gorgeous woman to promote?