Why Women With Cancer Are Suing Big Beauty Brands

A talc supplier filed for bankruptcy after a South Carolina jury ordered it to pay more than $29 million to a woman who said tainted talc in cosmetic products caused her cancer.
Johnson & Johnson is weighing a third attempt to use bankruptcy for an $8.9 billion settlement of tens of thousands of lawsuits that allege tainted talc in the company’s baby powder caused cancer, the health-care giant told investors Tuesday.
In an increasingly crowded space, makeup brands that prioritise natural ingredients are finding new ways to get their message across.
With Elle Macpherson on its board, Conserving Beauty has brought sheet masks and zit stickers into the push to combat beauty product waste.
The Westman Atelier founders sit down with Priya Rao at The Business of Beauty Global Forum to unpack their brand building strategy, beginning with a laser-focus on high-quality products.
