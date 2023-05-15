With New Beauty Hall, Selfridges Bets on Hair Inclusivity

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
British startup Ruka, set to land in Selfridges early next month, is part of a new wave of brands looking to shake up the hair extensions and wigs space with technology-driven solutions for the modern Black consumer.
Selfridges has attracted a bid from a potential buyer at a $5.7 billion valuation, the latest indication that the department store’s big bet on physical retail is paying off. But after a bruising pandemic year, the British chain could struggle to rebound amid a continued collapse in international tourism and a shift to online sales.
The British beauty market is booming, but a highly fragmented retail network presents unique challenges. Here’s what brands should consider when selecting a partner.
Join the global livestream on May 30 and 31, 2023 to unlock essential learnings, challenge conventional thinking and inspire innovation in the global beauty and wellness industry.
Since 2016, the vacuum company has found an entirely new audience with its dryers and multi-stylers. Its latest launch, the Airstrait, is the first of an anticipated 20 new products over the next four years.
Unpack the latest controversy with Tarte Beauty, TikTok's "repurchase" trend, Taylor Swift's Eras tour and Sofia Richies wedding makeup.
TikTok fanatics are discovering new or smaller lines like Juliette Has a Gun and Parfums de Marly, which have been around for a collective 31 years.