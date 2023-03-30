Would You Buy Lube From a Celebrity?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
A new wave of friendly, elevated and sex-positive brands peddling vibrators, lube and sex-centric supplements are attracting retailer and investor attention.
The beauty retailer plans to launch its assortment of beauty with the Amazon-owned shoe and fashion company this summer.
Cosmoprof Worldwide returned this March, attracting 2,980+ exhibiting companies from 64 countries. Now, BoF shares its insight on the key trends of the event.
TikTok-favourite beauty brand, E.l.f. is partnering with teen retailer American Eagle to create a line of clothing-inspired cosmetics.
The art of making perfume has changed thanks to a number of new technologies from lab-grown ingredients to artificial intelligence.